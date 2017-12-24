Sam Smith & His 13 Reasons Why S.O. Make It Insta Official, In Unicorn Gear

It's the moment we've been waiting for since pictures of singer Sam Smith kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn went viral.
The two went public with their relationship with an adorable snap on Flynn's Instagram account. Smith and Flynn are pulling funny faces in gloriously warm looking unicorn hats. The caption simply read, "Rare sighting in London."
Back in October, the duo were spotted holding hands and intensely kissing in New York's Greenwich Village. The two strolled in matching hoop earrings and T-shirts, and weren't shy about showing their affection.
Could the new couple be spending the Christmas break together in London? It seems like their romance has been going strong since this fall. E Online reports that Smith told Ellen Degeneres he was off the market, "which is crazy," in late October.
He didn't spill that his new love was Flynn during the interview, but he did share how happy he is in his new relationship, saying: "It's weird bringing out an album and not being single, 'cause when I brought [my debut album] In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I'm singing songs about another guy, and I'm quite happy, so it's quite weird."
Individually, the pair have been public about being part of the LGBTQ community for some time. Flynn used the term "we" to express support for marriage equality in Australia on Instagram and Smith publicly came out in 2014.
Smith also recently opened up about his sexuality in The Sunday Times and clarified that he doesn't identify as just a man or a woman. "I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man," he told the newspaper. "I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home."
