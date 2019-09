It's time to move past the idea that women-centred films don't perform as well as those works led by men. Hollywood owes it to its audiences to allow us to see the world from a different perspective — after all, women are 50% of the population and we've been waiting so long to see our stories be told on the big screen. So when movies talk about our lives, we eagerly go see them in theatres. Are you listening, big studios? Have you seen the numbers of films like Bridesmaids and Wonder Woman ? These movies make money. If that hasn't become readily apparent already, or by the time Ocean's 8 is released, we'll need to have a much longer conversation.