Don’t shoot the messenger, but Entertainment Weekly’s Dana Schwartz also had a huge lightbulb moment after watching the film for the zillionth time recently. The possibility of death lingers in the air early on in the film, which made Schwartz consider the possibility that the two women could’ve died during the beginning of the film. “Three characters were tangent to death two weeks before Christmas,” wrote Schwartz. “Three characters have stories that intertwine and become actualised in ways that fully align with their mortal baggage.”