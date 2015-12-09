It's hard not to get a little sentimental when the holidays roll around. Perhaps we're just huge cheeseballs, but the cold weather, twinkly lights, and talk of mistletoe put us in the mood for romance — or, at least, in the mood to watch films about romance.
While we're fully aware that sometimes Christmas entertainment lies to us about how this whole love thing is supposed to go, we're also willing to suspend our disbelief and get a little swept away. If you feel the same, you'll enjoying perusing these movies that feature Yuletide romances.
Not all of these flicks are strictly Christmas-themed. Some — like this year's magnificent Carol — simply use activities like tree shopping as a backdrop for a developing relationship. Others are more on the nose. Sorry, we couldn't avoid including Love Actually.
So, scroll through this list, snuggle up with a blanket, and let your heart melt.
