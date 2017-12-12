29 Films That Haven’t Aged Very Well

One of the side-effects of being a "woke" millennial is that I can't consume entertainment the way I did back in, say, 2007. Storylines that I once completely glossed over now come off as offensive or shocking. And hey — losing the innocence with which I once watched movies is a good thing. In the future, with any luck, we can make comedies in which the jokes aren't made at the expense of an ethnic group. We can make rom-coms in which one love interest doesn't single-mindedly stalk the other. We can eliminate all traces of date rape from teen movies. Our eyes have been opened to numerous flaws, especially in the current climate where sexual predators and nonconsensual behaviour are being exposed almost daily.