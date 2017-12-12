Why Don’t We Have A Truly Great Hanukkah Film?

But unlike Christmas, Hanukkah never took off in a massive way outside the Jewish community, in part because most of what is considered current "classic" Christmas entertainment isn't very religiously based. "They've got some righteous language in them, but most of them are not explicitly religious," Thompson explained, pointing to Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol as the main example. "This idea of a person who isn't in the Christmas spirit and has to be frightened into it — even It's A Wonderful Life has got a little bit of that."