Why Don’t We Have A Truly Great Hanukkah Film?

Hanukkah, with its biblical Maccabees and miracle of oil lasting for eight days, hasn't really hammered down that magical festive secular narrative. Part of is due to a lack of opportunity. While the Victorian era set the stage for the decorated tree, gingerbread cookies, and glowing fires associated with Yule, television and Hollywood were responsible for crafting some of the most memorable icons that give us that nostalgic pull of childhood every year. And ironically, despite a strong Jewish presence in those industries, the symbols of Hanukkah — latkes, dreidels, and menorahs — weren't really highlighted, partly because these relatively recent Jewish immigrants in charge of the studios and networks were afraid of appearing too niche, at the cost of the wider audience. As a result, Hanukkah didn't have a chance to develop such secular icons as Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or the fluffy-bearded Coca Cola Santa Claus. And then of course, there was the fear of discrimination, which sadly feels more relevant than ever these days.