Amber Heard Responds To J.K. Rowling's Defence Of Her Ex, Johnny Depp

It is complicated when two people have glaringly opposite things to say about an individual. At the end of the day, it should be noted that Depp can be both an alleged abuser and and be "full of decency and kindness." His professionalism on the set of Fantastic Beasts doesn't cancel out Heard's story. Ultimately, believing women should be the default position. Once we begin from there, we can asses situations based on their individual complexities.