Why Sophie Turner Gave Up Partying For Her X-Men Role

Sophie Turner plays some seriously tough characters. In Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark was initially thought of as delicate and gentle, and while that will always be a part of her personality, she showed that her inner strength comes from surviving at all costs. For Turner's next huge role as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, she takes that sensitivity to Omega-levels. Jean Grey is such a powerful telepath that her emotions can literally control the universe. We bet Sansa would be best friends with Jean.
And is turns out, Turner has some of Sansa's no-nonsense work ethic, too. For her Entertainment Weekly cover story, which gives the first look of the Dark Phoenix character, she talks about how she kept her partying to a bare minimum. "I think I had like two nights of proper partying and on a five-month shoot, that’s not very much," she says.
"It was funny the first night that I went to bed early we were all at like this big group dinner and I had to work the next day and I was like, ‘Guys it’s 9 p.m. and I really have to be in bed.’ All the producers were so shocked because they know me and they were like, ‘Are you okay?"' she continues. Turner realised the pressure she was under to get everything right, and took care of herself according. "You only really get one shot at something like this. I was like ‘I cannot mess this up with a hangover.'"
X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in November 2018. Which, as we found out, is sooner than the next season of Game of Thrones.
