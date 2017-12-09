When she won an Emmy for best actress in a drama series, Viola Davis made history as the first Black woman to do so in the awards’ history.deserved its own award when she used a Harriet Tubman quote to talk about the disparity between white women and Black women in Hollywood. "In my dreams and visions, I seemed to see a line, and on the other side of that line were green fields, and lovely flowers, and beautiful white ladies, who stretched out their arms to me over the line, but I couldn’t reach them no-how," Davis said with passion. And she left the room with something to think about when she said, “The only thing that separates women of colour from anyone else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there.” Since then, she has become both a figurehead and advocate for. And it’s becoming even more clear how her own experiences compelled her to wear that hat.