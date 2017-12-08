As for Elizabeth, well, you knew from the trailers that this honeymoon period with Philip couldn’t last long. As she sneaks a present into his briefcase before his trip, she finds a picture of another woman in one of the pockets. She’s a ballerina, but before Elizabeth can learn more, she meets with the Prime Minister to get briefed on the Suez Canal. According to Eden, the best course of action is to pay off the British and French pilots, leaving the Egyptians ill-equipped to manoeuvre the canal, essentially paralysing it until Nasser comes crawling back. Phillip, who already heard the news at Lunch Club, later tells his wife that it’s a gamble, but Elizabeth isn’t interested in what he has to say, thanks to the aforementioned picture she discovered in his bag. Much to Philip’s perplexion, she cuts their dinner short and retires to their room.