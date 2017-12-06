If you're anything like us, your biological clock is less of a silent watch, and more of a clanging Big Ben tower over London (pre-shutdown, that is). And while we've all been in a tizzy over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement, the other royal family has been quietly doing their holiday thing, like asking Santa for presents and nonchalantly seeing Prince George, 4, play a sheep in his school's nativity play. Cue our baby fever turning into the surface of the sun.
Telegraph reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted with some kids, when Prince William talked about seeing Prince George's debut thespian performance. "I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny. He was a sheep."
Before you ask, no, there are not any photos. We're pretty bummed ourselves, because the only thing better than imagining Prince George as a sheep is actually seeing Prince Harry as a sheep.
The little royal started school this year at Thomas' Battersea, and he put on a brave face for his first day away from mum and dad. It turns out that Prince George needed to be brave — his school was broken into shortly after the kids' first day, which is a total nightmare scenario for any parent.
Luckily, it sounds like the school's security was taken care of, so parents and kiddos alike could enjoy a rousing holiday rendition of the birth of Jesus Christ. A typical nativity play includes a variety of background animals, like sheep and ponies, because Mary gave birth in a stable. We're hoping that next year he auditions for the role of the Wise Men's camels.
