Chris Pratt's Son Has A Crush On Bryce Dallas Howard's Daughter

We're still nursing our sadness over the news that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting a divorce, but luckily, true love lives on through their adorable son, Jack.
Pratt and his Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom co-star Bryce Dallas Howard stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to reveal that their kids, 5-year-old Jack and 6-year-old Beatrice, are in love. This is the most wholesome story.
"They're in love," declared Pratt. "I like to ask Jack questions...you have to find more interesting questions to ask [kids]," he says, explaining that if you just ask a kid how their school day was, they just say "fine." So he asked Jack, "if you could eat pizza with any of your friends right now, who would it be?"
Jack replied "Beatrice," with Pratt mimicking his lovestruck voice. "I had to text [Howard] to tell her immediately."
"They really have an incredible friendship, it's awesome," said Howard. She talks about being raised on sets (her dad is none other than Ron Howard), and how she made friends with other kids of actors and crew. "They'll be friends for their whole lives."
Ellen also notes that their kids are probably so stoked have their parents star in a dinosaur movie. If Jack and Beatrice are anything like us at that age, dinosaurs are their absolute favourite thing right now. "Jack doesn't care that I'm an actor," concedes Pratt, "but when he got to climb on top on an animatronic T-rex, he was like, 'Okay dad, I'll give you this one.'" Talk about some serious kid dreams being fulfilled.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom doesn't premiere until June 2018, but check out the full video below for some much-needed heartwarming banter.
