Chris Pratt's Son Has A Crush On Bryce Dallas Howard's Daughter

Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God's bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water! #fishing #fishingislife

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT