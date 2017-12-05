How Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Could Affect Meghan Markle's Wedding

This spring is an exciting time for the royal family. Kate Middleton is expected to give birth to her third child in April and the newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their wedding date for sometime in May 2018. For most of us, this just means there's a lot to look forward to, but as Marie Claire pointed out, some people are a little put off by the scheduling.
With Prince Harry's wedding so close to Middleton's due date, it's possible she'll still be pregnant during the celebration, or still be recovering from the birth, meaning she won't fully enjoy royal union in the same way as her peers.
"I just feel it’s a bit harsh on Catherine, as in any scenario she’ll not overly get to celebrate the day," a mother on a parenting forum wrote, suggesting that Markle and Prince Harry push the date to the summer. "She’s always been close to Harry, so I assume she’d want to take part and have a time similar to her wedding, partying till the small hours."
So, should we be expecting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do some rearranging? Probably not. In response to the forum post, many other people pointed out that the royal family is more than equipped to have people on hand to look after a newborn while parents Middleton and Prince William are celebrating the bride and groom.
Plus, this day is about Markle and Prince Harry, after all. What's most important is family, not who can get drunk, and judging from the latest wedding, there's no doubt that it will be an event to remember.
