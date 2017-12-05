34 Celebrities Who Are Probably Waiting For Their Invites To The Royal Wedding

One perk of royal weddings is that they're decidedly not small affairs. (Prince William and Kate Middleton invited a whopping 1,900 guests to their wedding.) So, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, one of our first questions was, naturally: Which celebrities can we hope to see at their wedding?
The pair have plenty of famous friends — how could an A+ list couple not be well connected? And while we don't know who will actually make the guest list, it's definitely fun to speculate.
There's also the question of whether or not President Trump will be invited to the wedding. Former President Barack Obama wasn't invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding because of "the added security costs his presence would have brought," The Telegraph reports. But that doesn't mean the same will necessarily hold true this time around — there's certainly a chance that President Trump will be invited.
Plus, plenty of fans are hoping that the Obamas will be invited this time around. There might be less security required if Obama isn't a sitting president, and Prince Harry has spent time with both Barack and Michelle Obama in the past.
We've rounded up our dream guests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding — hopefully we'll see at least some of the people on this list at the royal affair.
Read These Stories Next: