Millie Bobby Brown Got Stranded In Bali, Thanks To A Natural Disaster

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown was among tens of thousands stranded in Bali when Mount Agung erupted.
The weeklong volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island turned Brown's four-day trip into 10 days. She took the forced, extended break as a chance to enjoy more time on the island. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos of her trip including time meditating in a lush garden, exploring the hotel, and taking photos with the staff. "I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia," she writes. "I would really love to thank all of the staff at the @themuliabali for taking such good care of us while having to extend our stay here; I cannot thank you enough!" She followed by expressing her love for the Balinese people calling them "the sweetest, kindest, and most humble people I've ever met."
Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia. I wasn’t able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano. I would really love to thank all of the staff at the @themuliabali for taking such good care of us while having to extend our stay here; I cannot thank you enough! Also, to the Balinese people who are the sweetest, kindest and most humble people I've ever met. But most of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives have been affected by this. I truly hope everyone there stays safe. Sending all my love to Bali❤️ Until next time ?❤️ @virginaustralia
Mount Agung began spewing ash thousands of feet into the air as it erupted multiple times last Saturday. The National Agency for Disaster Management issued a Level 3 alert, calling for no public activities within 4.5 miles of the peak of the mountain. Approximately 24,000 people were forced to leave their homes as the natural disaster ensued. Additionally, thousands of visitors to the island were stranded as airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the unsafe conditions.
While Brown was well out of the way on the southern side of the island, she wanted to make sure that those who were closer to Mount Agung were safe and sound writing, "But most of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives have been affected by this. I truly hope everyone there stays safe."
