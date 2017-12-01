Ed Sheeran Wants New Zealand Citizenship, But Not So Fast

In a video promoting his New Zealand tour dates, Ed Sheeran casually mentioned that he's still waiting on the status of his citizenship to the island nation. He didn't expect to get a direct response from the country's prime minister, but because nobody can resist a radio-friendly slow jam, that's exactly what he got.
According to the Huffington Post, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent radio station ZM a quick response that truly tested Sheeran's dedication to the country.
"I'm not quite a citizen of New Zealand yet, but I'm working on it," Sheeran said. "Hook me up prime minister, please."
The response? "I understand you've put through a very informal request for citizenship," PM Ardern said. It doesn't get more informal than zero paperwork, but she's humouring the singer nonetheless.
"Before we are able to think about that a little bit more, I have some really important questions for you," she continues.
No, she doesn't quiz Sheeran on any Kiwi history or ask him to recite the national anthem (which would be a trick question, since the country actually has two), she proposes more important queries, like "Do you like pineapple lumps? Do you even know what they are?"
For anyone unfamiliar, Pineapple Lumps are actually a brand of Kiwi candy. They're soft, pineapple-flavoured fruit chews covered in chocolate.
Even non-native New Zealanders may know the answer to the next question, "Are you willing to wear jandals in semi-inappropriate situations, and also, do you know what jandals are?” Jandals are just another name for flip-flops and, according to The Guardian, New Zealanders wear them all year long, even to formal events. The name is a mashup of "Japanese sandals," in case you're wondering.
The last question is the most important (and sincere), however. Ardern simply asks if Sheeran is willing to make New Zealand his home. That's simple enough, but seeing as how he's seemingly always on the road, it could be a deal-breaker.
Anyone looking to follow in his footsteps should know that the country mandates that applicants live there for at least five years and pass an English proficiency exam or simply marry someone with citizenship. Sheeran hasn't officially responded, but since he'll be spending some time in the country pretty soon, the crooner will have plenty of time to familiarise himself with all the local culture, Pineapple Lumps included.
