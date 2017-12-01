Jason Momoa Has Already Won The Game Of Spoilers

Back to the important part — and, no I don't mean him proclaiming that it's going to be the best thing ever. I'll decide my feelings on that once I've seen it. What I need to know is how messed up this episode is going to be on a scale of Bran dying (meh) to Joffrey rising from the dead (the worst thing imaginable). Do we need to start scheduling tentative sick days in our calendars from here until the end of 2019 because we're going to be too emotional/angry to work? Or, should I start stocking up on party supplies because finale night is going to be one of the most memorable moments of my life? I don't feel like requesting answers to these questions is too much to ask.