Another celeb who landed themselves in hot water this week for erring on the side of pre-politically engaged dustiness was our old fave Angela Lansbury . Murder, indeed, she wrote: but this time it was the murder of her public profile. In an interview with the Radio Times, Lansbury said of post-Weinstein era Hollywood: "We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.” Twitter, rightfully, went into critical meltdown — this isn’t about a generational gap, this is about victim blaming, which someone as smart as Lansbury certainly has the critical faculties to get on board with. It’s so disappointing, but here’s hoping somewhere out there Angie’s ready to listen, and learn about what her statements mean — we all need that sometimes.