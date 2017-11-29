New Year, Same Show: Victoria’s Secret Blows It Again

Meanwhile, lingerie brands like Addition Elle, True &Co, Third Love, Fortnight, Cacique, Soma, and Aerie are celebrating women and making women of all sizes feel like they can join party. And that’s great; there’s room for all — Victoria’s Secret isn’t necessarily every woman’s taste, anyway. But I would hate to see an American institution like Victoria’s Secret become irrelevant because it feared change. It’s clear they aren’t the only underwear game in town anymore. It’s time for them to embrace their entire customer base and start to celebrate women of all sizes. The runway isn’t the only place to do this — it’s a conversation that spreads across the many facets of a company — but it sure seems like the most public way to send a message that women like you and me deserve to be “angels,” too.