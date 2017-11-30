Justin Timberlake Finally Fessed Up To Where Sexy Went

Life is filled with mysteries. For instance, what is Victoria's Secret, and what does it feel like to be a plastic bag? But the thing that most often keeps me awake at night is wondering where sexy went before Justin Timberlake brought it back.
Thankfully, after 11 years of tossing and turning, I can get some damn rest, because Timberlake finally provided some answers answered while relaxing under the stars with Stephen Colbert during The Late Show's hilarious segment, "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars."
"Can I ask you a really personal question?" Colbert posited. "Here's the thing: When you brought the sexy back, where had it gone?"
"Wow, no one has ever asked me that," Timberlake responded. "Sexy was actually just the name of my neighbour's rabbit. You see, they were in Nebraska for the weekend, and I was pet-sitting, but they were worried I wouldn't return the rabbit. So, I wanted to assure them, via song, that I was, indeed, bringing Sexy back."
TONIGHT: @jtimberlake finally reveals where sexy had gone before he brought it back. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pr706i2z88— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 30, 2017
And all this time I thought Timberlake was just really, really into himself. Between the gyrating in his music video, the way he always wears those little vests, and how he boasted about his love (on "My Love"), it just seemed like a natural conclusion.
Joke's on me, I guess.
Also, can we talk about how great of a bunny sitter he must be? Those are some great lengths to go through to make sure your neighbour felt comfortable and at ease while traveling.
In all honesty, it's great that he cleared this up. With his Super Bowl performance on the horizon, I didn't want to have to wait for the inevitable "Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the football field jokes" to delve into the song's origins.
