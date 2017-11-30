Dickon Tarley, we hardly knew you. Well, we knew you long enough to see your chiselled cheekbones (because, yes, we Google image searched you), and your slightly mortified yet defiant tone in which you proclaimed to Bronn that your name is, in fact, Dickon. It seems like only yesterday you were getting roasted alive by Daenerys' pet oven, Drogon.
However, for the many of us that are Dick Tarley stans, you can sleep peacefully knowing that Tom Hopper, who played Dickon, will be gracing our TV screen again. Variety reports that Hopper will be joining the cast of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, and from the sounds of the show, we might get way more air time with the hottest Tarley.
Advertisement
The Umbrella Academy is a superhero show that sounds more like The Watchmen meets Arrested Development. The show is based on a comic series by Gerard Way. Yes, that Gerard Way.
It centres on a dysfunctional family of superhero siblings who all cannot stand each other. They set out in search of answers about their father's death, but just barely keep themselves together in the process. Hopper seems to find himself in roles where he is part of a family that hates themselves.
Variety also notes that Ellen Page has previously signed onto the cast. The Umbrella Academy will also star Robert Sheehan and Emmy Raver-Lampman. Recently, Hopper finished filming a role in the newest Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams comedic joint I Feel Pretty. Hopper, while you actually are very pretty, we're glad you feel pretty, because that's what matters most.
Advertisement