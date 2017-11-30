So am I! I know you got hate mail from fans who thought you were a threat to Jughead and Betty's relationship. Do you think that people's opinion has changed now that Toni’s sexuality is out in the open?

“It's so crazy because people were hating, thinking I'm interfering in the relationship and now that Toni has told Jughead that she's more into girls, the hate just seemed to stop [laughs]. People are like "Oh, okay — she's not going to interfere anymore." I think it was one of those things where Jughead and Toni are friends and they connect. It was a heat of the passionate moment kiss. And then Toni was like, 'You're not over girlfriend and my preference is girls. Let's just move on from this.'”