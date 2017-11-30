Ilana's luck turns when she arrives home to give Jaime her final gift, but instead finds a crime scene. Her roommate is cowering in their shower and reveals that their apartment is plagued by bed bugs, every New Yorker's nightmare. The two can't agree on whose fault it is, but it becomes clear when Ilana admits she hasn't been using a mattress protector. They call in an exterminator (Carrie Black) who reveals that the source of the bed bugs is the damp money Ilana has been storing under her sheets. Ilana calls the restaurant she works at, and finds out that they're also infested, and have shut down indefinitely. The only solution? She has to burn all of her cash — which turns out to be the only money she has.