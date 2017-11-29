The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped today, and it has already invited some light-hearted criticism. Thanos (Josh Brolin), the supervillain that the Avengers keep having to deal with, looks a little different. Thanos has been teased in previous Marvel movies, but Infinity War is the first that will feature him as the primary villain. The new trailer features Thanos crushing the Avengers — at one point, he slams Spider-man (Tom Holland) onto his back. He's a nefarious enemy, based on his actions, but, erm, he doesn't look that threatening. Thanos looks like a wizened hunk of clay or, as one Twitter user pointed out, a computer-generated phallus.
Advertisement
*googling*— Good Ol' Joey G (@colonel2sheds) November 29, 2017
Why does Thanos look like a big penis in that Avengers trailer?
Alternatively, Thanos in the trailer looks like John C. Reilly, Patrick Star, the McDonald's character Grimace, and a statue of Bruce Willis made from spam.
The cool thing is that John C Reilly plays Thanos in Avengers 4. https://t.co/o4duee0Vf1— Benjamin Birdie (@BenjaminBirdie) November 29, 2017
Thanos lookin like Grimace ? pic.twitter.com/gp5syJqmwg— Danny Allen (@dannyallenxp) November 29, 2017
Damn Thanos look like a realistic Patrick Star in that avengers trailer lmao— I love Animal Crossing Pocket Camp and Water (@nativepimpact) November 29, 2017
One corner of Twitter is insisting that Thanos wear a hat. In this movie, he doesn't wear his characteristic armour, which means his head looks a little bare.
Speaking to IGN, director Joe Russo explained that Thanos, "has a more casual approach in this film, and it’s very philosophical for him. It’s part of his character definition. It’s a spiritual journey for him to collect the Stones, and one with which he doesn’t need armour...in the same way he did when he was a war lord. It’s a very symbolic costume.”
Okay, so, Thanos is on a spiritual journey, and part of that journey includes not wearing a hat. This is all well and good, but it does mean that Thanos will be subject to ridicule. Some Twitter users joked that, in addition to searching for the mythological Stones, Thanos should also look for some headwear.
Dear @Avengers , please give Thanos a hat. This can be done digitally in post. Thanks.— kbeats11 (@kbeats11) November 29, 2017
Thanos is angry because he can't find a hat for his weird head. #InfinityWarTrailer— battery acid enema (@rethicculously) November 29, 2017
? RT @otisframpton: Did Thanos come to Earth for the Infinity Stones or is he just looking for his hat? Because that is not a good look. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/PEPsEdw7jb— TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) November 29, 2017
Thanos put your golden hat back on please your head looks weird kthx— TormentedByGnomes ? (@TrmntdByGnomes) November 29, 2017
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Thanos's naked head is hurting his abilities at all. Hat or no hat, Thanos is formidable. Sticks and stones, you know?
Watch the full trailer for Infinity War, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement