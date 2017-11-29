Story from Movies

People Can't Get Over Thanos's New Lewk In The Infinity War Trailer

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Courtesy of Marvel.
The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped today, and it has already invited some light-hearted criticism. Thanos (Josh Brolin), the supervillain that the Avengers keep having to deal with, looks a little different. Thanos has been teased in previous Marvel movies, but Infinity War is the first that will feature him as the primary villain. The new trailer features Thanos crushing the Avengers — at one point, he slams Spider-man (Tom Holland) onto his back. He's a nefarious enemy, based on his actions, but, erm, he doesn't look that threatening. Thanos looks like a wizened hunk of clay or, as one Twitter user pointed out, a computer-generated phallus.
Advertisement
Alternatively, Thanos in the trailer looks like John C. Reilly, Patrick Star, the McDonald's character Grimace, and a statue of Bruce Willis made from spam.
One corner of Twitter is insisting that Thanos wear a hat. In this movie, he doesn't wear his characteristic armour, which means his head looks a little bare.
Speaking to IGN, director Joe Russo explained that Thanos, "has a more casual approach in this film, and it’s very philosophical for him. It’s part of his character definition. It’s a spiritual journey for him to collect the Stones, and one with which he doesn’t need armour...in the same way he did when he was a war lord. It’s a very symbolic costume.”
Okay, so, Thanos is on a spiritual journey, and part of that journey includes not wearing a hat. This is all well and good, but it does mean that Thanos will be subject to ridicule. Some Twitter users joked that, in addition to searching for the mythological Stones, Thanos should also look for some headwear.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Thanos's naked head is hurting his abilities at all. Hat or no hat, Thanos is formidable. Sticks and stones, you know?
Watch the full trailer for Infinity War, below.
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
The Problematic SATC Scene No One Talks About
Every Time A TV Character's Death Just About Killed You
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series