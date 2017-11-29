Don't Tell The Queen, But Meghan Markle Totally Failed This British Test

After marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is planning to become a British citizen — but it looks like she might need to brush up on her knowledge about England first.
Markle answers questions about England in a 2016 video from the show Dave that's been making the rounds online this week, thanks to the engagement news. The video would have been filmed when Markle was promoting Suits' sixth season — and around the time she started dating Prince Harry.
The quiz includes questions about England's national animal — the lion — and whether "Happy Bottom" and "Sandy Balls" are real places. (They both are, and so is "Crotch Crescent." We're just as surprised as Markle was at that revelation to be honest!)
Oh, and Scotland's national animal is the unicorn — yes, really. (Markle didn't know that one, either.)
Markle also did her best to translate Cockney rhyming slang terms like "apples and pears" into American English. Check out the hilarious quiz — which Markle admits she probably failed — below.
Luckily, Markle has Prince Harry to teach her everything she needs to know about British culture before she takes the citizenship test. And, if you're curious, People notes that the royal family says it's "too early to say" if Markle will keep her U.S. citizenship if she becomes a U.K. citizen.
