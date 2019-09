Unless you're a member of the Academy , you can't take an active role in determining which of these films will walk away from the ceremony on March 4, 2018 with a gold statuette. However, you can still be an active participant in the Oscars, simply by watching the movies. The three hour-long ceremony is about a million times more exciting if you've seen the films, and have favourites in the running. The victories are sweeter when you've been rooting for them for months; the losses, more bitter — I'm still angry about Boyhood losing to Bird Man in 2014.