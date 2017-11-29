Parks & Rec may be long gone, but we will never forget. And, it seems, neither will Chris Pratt.
The now mega movie star shared a contemplative (or is it intense?) photo on his Instagram account. In the epic throwback shot Pratt holds an FBI mug in reference to his character Andy Dwyer’s FBI alter-ego, agent Burt Macklin.
Fans were loving it, and filled the comments section with praise and references to the show.
One wrote excitedly, "LMAO! One of my favorite characters."
Another chimed in, "so freakin funny," alongside a crying laughing emoji.
"LOOSE CANNON FBI AGENT WITH NOTHIN' TO LOSE," wrote another fan.
Advertisement
"Macklin, you son of a bitch," yet another wrote in reference to the character's smarmy style.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star returned to Instagram earlier this month, after a break around the (heartbreaking) announcement of his split from wife Anna Faris. The couple announced their separation, on their Instagram and Facebook pages, respectively.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," Faris wrote in a text that she shared on her Instagram account. "We tried hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
The two seem to be moving on however, with Faris releasing her memoir, "Unqualified" in October and revealing to Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan that the two are still close friends and co-parents.
"We're great," Faris told the hosts of her relationship with Pratt. "He’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be."
Though Parks and Rec has been off the air since 2015, both Pratt’s character Andy and Andy’s alter-ego are still loved by all.
We'll say it: Andy Dwyer forever.
Advertisement