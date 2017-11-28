The Nola Darling of the Netflix series lives in Trump’s America. To make it clear, Lee dedicated an entire opening montage to show how his characters, and likely he himself, felt about the 2016 election results. They were among the hordes of those feeling disillusioned, depressed, and disturbed by the American political system. Lee, and Nola, are as Black as they come. And as such, stand as political and cultural opposition to Trump, who thought Fredrick Douglas was still alive. I’m not sure what Trump would make of the package that is Nola: a queer, Black, young woman struggling to make it as an artist and balancing four lovers. What I do know is that her sense of autonomy and agency are in direct opposition to his apparent position that grabbing women by the pussy comes with the territory of being successful. And his constant critique of how women look is part of the same toxic beauty culture that landed Nola’s best friend Shamekka (Chyna Lane) in the hospital from a shady butt augmentation.