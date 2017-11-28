Once again, Lawrence proves herself to be #relatable. When we enter a public space, the last thing we want is to be harassed or even talked to by strangers. Once the headphones go on, that's a signal for no one to talk to us on the subway. We can debate whether or not celebrities have an obligation to be nice to fans, or expect a constant paparazzi presence, but what shouldn't be up for debate is bothering people in public. Even famous ones. Sometimes, even Jennifer Lawrence just wants to take her dog to the dog park.