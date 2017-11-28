Imagine you're at a restaurant, maybe celebrating a salary raise or treating yourself to a post-breakup dinner ordered entirely off the dessert menu. A stranger comes up to you, asking personal questions and taking out their phone to snap a pic. What would do you? If you're anything like us, you wouldn't be able to hide your exasperation.
Jennifer Lawrence, it turns out, is exactly like us in this regard. For Variety Studio's Actors on Actors series, she chatted with Adam Sandler about having fans come up to her and explains why she's a jerk in public.
Sandler begins by mentioning that "I have that thing when I'm out, eating, and people pull up a chair," which sounds a little invasive. "But you get that too, right?" he asks Lawrence.
"Once I enter a public space, I become incredibly rude," she says in all seriousness. "I just become a huge asshole."
"You get icy?" asks Sandler?
"Yeah," replies Lawrence. "It's kind of like my only way of defending myself...if I see someone walking towards my table, I just go *makes a pointed waving movement*. Or like, 'can I have a selfie?' and I'm like, 'no.'"
Once again, Lawrence proves herself to be #relatable. When we enter a public space, the last thing we want is to be harassed or even talked to by strangers. Once the headphones go on, that's a signal for no one to talk to us on the subway. We can debate whether or not celebrities have an obligation to be nice to fans, or expect a constant paparazzi presence, but what shouldn't be up for debate is bothering people in public. Even famous ones. Sometimes, even Jennifer Lawrence just wants to take her dog to the dog park.
You can check out the video below, where Lawrence also talks about being besties with Amy Schumer.
