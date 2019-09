My days of fact-checking are over, and I won’t be approaching the differences between the book and film versions of Call Me By Your Name with such bitterness. Rather, this article is just to sate simple curiosity. What differences are there between the gorgeous, two hour-long film version of Call Me By Your Name, and the gorgeous, 256-page novel version of Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman? Quite a few, actually. Here’s a spoiler: Novel Elio is far, far more neurotic than film Elio.