Obama's Reaction To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Engagement Will Give You All The Feels

Ever since Buckingham Palace officially announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, people all over the world have been celebrating, speculating about what Markle will wear on the big day, lusting after the jacket she wore today (it's already been re-named "The Meghan"), and watching their engagement interview on a loop. (OK, maybe that last one is just me.)
Whether you're a hopeless romantic or a skeptic, it's hard not to feel a little misty-eyed as we await this fairytale wedding. If you're not already feeling all sorts of emotions, wait until you see Barack Obama's reaction to the engagement news.
"Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together," the former president wrote on Twitter. (This reminds me of how much I miss Obama and now I'm tearing up even more.)
The Prime Minister Theresa May also shared her congratulations in a Twitter post. "I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement," she wrote. "This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future."
I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.— Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 27, 2017
Obama's post immediately made me wonder if we can expect to see the Obamas at Prince Harry and Markle's wedding next year. According to The Washington Post, it's a definite possibility. Although they didn't attend Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011 (most likely due to security expenses), their names just might be on the guest list this time around.
As Newsweek points out, the Obamas share a friendly relationship with the newly engaged couple. Michelle Obama and Prince Harry collaborated on charity events in Chicago last month, and photos of Barack Obama and Prince Harry laughing together at the recent Invictus Games quickly went viral. Obama even stopped by Kensington Palace to visit Harry earlier this year.
Although invitations haven't gone out yet, I really hope the Obamas join the Prince and Markle for their big day. The former first couple is as close to royalty as you can get in America, so their attendance would be (yet another) match made in heaven.
