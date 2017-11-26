According to President Donald Trump, Time magazine called him up with great news: he would be honoured as the publication’s 2017 “Man (Person) of the Year.” However, after learning about the fine print, Trump opted out. At least this was the story according to him.
“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway,” he tweeted on Friday.
However, according to Time, the president, who was named their Person of the Year last year, got it all wrong. “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” Time tweeted in response to Trump.
Time and Trump have a complicated relationship. In 2016 Trump was Time’s person of the year and it launched countless memes across the web. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that several of Trump’s public and private properties featured a fake Time cover which featured the 45th president on the cover.
By now, many of us have got used to the stream of consciousness and debatable facts constantly spewed from Trump’s Twitter account. Many of his tweets have become ripe for parody. So as you can imagine Trump’s tweet — the entire situation really — was also ripe for the taking: A he said, they said, scenario further enhanced by Trump’s signature air of self-importance. How could celebrities not respond?
Ahead, check out a few the best responses to Trump’s tweet.