While Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter is in the final months of being an only child, she's enjoying a special rite of passage all babies must go through: her parents taking adorable shots of her naked bum. Only, because Dusty Rose's dad is really comfortable with his body, he's costarring in this particular shot, and Prinsloo is sharing it with the world.
"Same butt different," Prinsloo punnily captioned the pic, which features father and 13-month-old daughter facing away from the camera, with peach emojis covering their NSFW parts.
The Victoria's Secret model proves to be rather good at photography, strategically framing the shot so that you can see Levine's reflection in the glass door or window in front of them, with the shadow of herself behind him, but Dusty Rose doesn't appear in the reflection at all. (Wait, is she a vampire baby?)
Unlike most parents we know, the photogenic couple don't post very many photos of their daughter to social media, making this Instagram seem even more special. All eyes will be on their accounts in the coming months, as Prinsloo is seven months pregnant with their second child.
"Round 2," Prinsloo wrote in an Instagram post showing off her pregnant belly in September.
Earlier in November, Levine revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they're expecting another girl.
"I want a lot [of children]. I thrive in chaos," Levine said of his plans to expand the family further.
Prinsloo also seems pretty enamored with being a mother.
“You think there’s a limit to love — like,‘This is the thing that I love the most,' " she told People in August. "But honestly, I think what surprised me most is how intense that love is."
