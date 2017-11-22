Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have ended their relationship of just over a year, Refinery29 can confirm. This comes just after the couple's first public appearance together. Lawrence and Aronofsky, who were very private throughout their year of dating, walked the red carpet for their movie mother! together. Aronofsky directed Lawrence in the movie, and the two started dating shortly after filming ended.
"We had energy," Lawrence, 27, told Vogue about the director in August. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."
Despite their shared "energy," the two had vastly different tastes in pop culture, something that came up while they were promoting mother! Jennifer Lawrence loves the Kardashians, and Darren Aronofsky is 47, i.e. he's not interested in America's royal family.
Advertisement
"[Darren] just finds it so vastly disappointing," Lawrence said of her obsession with the reality TV family. Lawrence said that during the filming of mother!, she had a tent arranged where she could watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians between takes. (Aronofsky claimed he had no idea that the tent even existed.)
Similarly, Lawrence said that Aronofsky is a "Harvard man," but he thankfully wasn't too "Harvard" for her.
"I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard," Lawrence said. "He's not like that."
Aronofsky stuck to praising Lawrence's acting skills — he even compared her to Michael Jordan.
"She really went there," Aronofsky told Vulture of her performance in mother! "The producers were freaking out. We had to sort of calm it down and then go for it again. And the thing is, there’s so much ability there that somehow she can summon it again and again."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Aronofsky and Lawrence for comment.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement