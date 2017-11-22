What's a Kardashian/Jenner matriarch to do when she wants to go holiday shopping without her fame getting in the way? Wear a disguise, of course.
In this clip from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Christmas special, which airs on E! this Sunday, Kris Jenner has the perfect solution for her holiday shopping. Jenner wants to buy gifts for everyone on her list without having to stop to pose for selfies with all of her fans. So she follows Jonathan Cheban's suggestion and tries on a blonde wig. Jenner even throws in an accent (it's vaguely Southern?) to complete the disguise.
Cheban — or should we say, the foodgod — suggests the two of them go undercover so that they won't be as easily recognisable while out shopping. (Sure, they could conceivably just order their gifts online, or send someone else to buy them, but where's the fun in that?) Cheban gets in on the disguise action, too, sporting a fake mole and moustache, and, at one point, a very strange hairstyle.
There's one person who's not amused with the whole situation, though. Kim Kardashian, who's known to take the holiday season very seriously, was unamused when her mom FaceTimed her with the wig on.
"What are you doing?" Kardashian asked her mom with a totally straight face. She proceeded to tell the two of them that she was "in the middle of doing interviews" — the implication being that she didn't have time for their shenanigans.
Her mom's response? "You can go take your interviews and screw yourself." Yeah, we can't imagine that went over super well.
