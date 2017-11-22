In the nearly 15 years (!) that Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight, her look has transformed more times than most people's do in a lifetime. Gone is the Cyrus of Hannah Montana fame, with her lip gloss and blunt bangs, as is her most-popular teen look: jet-black liner and hair to match. Heck, over the past year the star has even retired the wild makeup that embodied her early 20s in favour of an aesthetic that's more natural and understated.
Some might even say that Cyrus' evolution from rainbow club kid to low-key girl next door means her beauty tastes have been all over the map. While in many ways this is true (there's no denying she's a chameleon), there are a few things she's kept on rotation since her early years. The only difference between then and now? She's taken her love of colour and glitter and hit the refresh button — much like she did with her sound in her new album, "Younger Now."
In honour of the star's 25th birthday, we're taking a deep dive into Cyrus' beauty look — past and present. We rounded up five looks she's loyal to, from barely-there eye makeup, to fun, matching hair accessories. Check 'em out, ahead.