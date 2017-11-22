In the nearly 15 years (!) that Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight, her look has transformed more times than most people's do in a lifetime. Gone is the Cyrus of Hannah Montana fame, with her lip gloss and blunt bangs, as is her most-popular teen look: jet-black liner and hair to match. Heck, over the past year the star has even retired the wild makeup that embodied her early 20s in favour of an aesthetic that's more natural and understated.