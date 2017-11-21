Selena Gomez Has Another Doppelgänger — & The Connection Is Weirder Than You Think

The thing about celebrity doppelgängers is that you probably have to do several double takes if you see one. Is that Ariana Grande or a 21-year-old Alexxa Morgan from California? Are you really looking at Evan Rachel Wood or is it just Avril Lavigne? But what happens if you are an A-lister and have not one, but two lookalikes? That's exactly what has happened with Selena Gomez.
A few months ago, the internet went wild when it discovered the "Wolves" singer had a doppelgänger in 22-year-old Sofia Solares. However, Twitter recently resurfaced another Gomez look-alike from years ago — and there's an entirely new reason you might recognise her. Back in 2015, Gomez fans confused Doniya Malik — yes, that would be Zayn Malik's older sister — with the singer, which thus began the question: Are Selena and Zayn related?
Of course, time (and logic) uncovered that the two are not, in fact, related at all. But that doesn't stop Malik and Gomez from sharing some eerily similar characteristics. And according to the resurrected tweet from years ago drawing the original connection — the two women used to look even more identical when they were younger.
is this zayn with selena gomez or zayn with doniya malik 99/100 people will get this wrong pic.twitter.com/y3jQaBaosN— /rā/ (@horandamnit) April 2, 2015
Besides the brunette hair and dark, full brows, Malik even shares the same lip shape as Gomez — something the singer's fans might call her signature. Alas, Gomez recently bleached her hair platinum blond, meaning the 25-year-old looks a little more like a Kardashian than the sibling of a former One Directioner. Yet, we can't help but wonder: Has Zayn ever noticed this connection between his girlfriend's sister's ex-boyfriend's ex-girlfriend?
