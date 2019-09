Selena Gomez Has Another Doppelgänger — & The Connection Is Weirder Than You Think

The thing about celebrity doppelgängers is that you probably have to do several double takes if you see one. Is that Ariana Grande or a 21-year-old Alexxa Morgan from California ? Are you really looking at Evan Rachel Wood or is it just Avril Lavigne? But what happens if you are an A-lister and have not one, but two lookalikes? That's exactly what has happened with Selena Gomez.