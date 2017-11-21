Anyone looking for a family-friendly way to spend the holidays that involves a major '90s throwback is in luck.
New York's Plaza Hotel is offering a very special Home Alone 2 package that'll let the film's biggest fans live like Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) — minus most of the hijinks. Delish reports that the travel package commemorates the film's 25th anniversary and involves in-room bonuses and plenty to do outside of the hotel, too.
Proving that Eloise isn't the plaza hotel's only famous fictional guest, the Home Alone 2: Lost in New York package will take families on a tour of the sites featured in the film, following in the footsteps of everyone's favourite crafty teen. While no Rube Goldberg booby-traps are involved, the itinerary includes the option to add an express pass to the top of the Empire State Building, Wollman Rink tickets, and a four-hour limousine ride that follows a map from the film. The whole time, there'll be a professional photographer capturing the magical moments.
Back at the hotel, guests can get treated to a Todd English spin on '90s classics. "Luxe-ables, Spaghettios, Todd Pockets, and Food Hall Funyon Rings" are all on the menu, as well as boozed-up versions of the Capri Sun and Sunny D (named The Plaza Punch and Sunny Te) that Kevin guzzled down in the movie. The package also comes with an official Home Alone backpack, so guests can stow away some of those goodies for later, and all five Home Alone DVDs – the 25th anniversary edition of Home Alone 2 included. Of course, Kevin's infamous sundae will be part of the room service bundle, served up Plaza Style with a bevy of toppings.
Because it's available from December 1, 2017, and October 29, 2018 — with rates starting at £670 — fans will have plenty of time to plan a trip to the Big Apple à la the McAllisters. Of course, the holiday part of the movie may be hard to come by during the summer, but that ice cream is sure to taste pretty great no matter when fun-loving travellers book this trip.
