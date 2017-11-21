Back at the hotel, guests can get treated to a Todd English spin on '90s classics. "Luxe-ables, Spaghettios, Todd Pockets, and Food Hall Funyon Rings" are all on the menu, as well as boozed-up versions of the Capri Sun and Sunny D (named The Plaza Punch and Sunny Te) that Kevin guzzled down in the movie. The package also comes with an official Home Alone backpack, so guests can stow away some of those goodies for later, and all five Home Alone DVDs – the 25th anniversary edition of Home Alone 2 included. Of course, Kevin's infamous sundae will be part of the room service bundle, served up Plaza Style with a bevy of toppings.