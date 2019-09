If you thought that Armie Hammer had a secret twin running around after seeing The Social Network, well, you wouldn't be alone. While Armie #2 exists in the same realm of existence as Lindsay Lohan's doppelgänger, there actually was a second person "playing" the other Winklevoss twin in the David Fincher film — he was just given Hammer's face in post-production. Apparently, however, that wasn't always supposed to be the case; and according to Hammer's new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , things got very awkward with his onscreen twin because of it.