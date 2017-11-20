The Celebrities Who Always Act Together

When you're buddies in Hollywood, you're buddies for life. Or at least, that's what it looks like thanks to these 30 celebrity duos who can't stop, won't stop working together on movies and TV shows. Part of the fun of following their careers is knowing that no matter what project one is working on, the other is sure to pop up. In fact, in most cases, it's because of their strong friendship that the movies and TV shows do so well. Just take Tina Fey and Amy Poehler:
"It's like a good marriage," Poehler told Glamour Magazine. "My mom always says it's very important to have people in your life who knew you when. The older you get, the more you treasure that idea of someone knowing your family and where you came from, and being around during these times and these times. Tina and I, we don't have any sisters. So we've rented them."
Or Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. During Ryan's directorial debut on Ithaca, in which Hanks and the actress briefly reunite, she says her Sleepless In Seattle co-star made the sweetest gesture.
"It took [Hanks] a day to [shoot his scene]. At the end of his time, he says to the crew, 'All right, gather ‘round. Listen, I know we’ve gotten to know each other very well over the last 10 hours together, but I just want to thank you for being here for my friend Meg,'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "It was such an act of friendship. I love him so much."
It's safe to say every single one of the BFFs ahead have similar stories. Here are 30 celebrities who just can't seem to quit each other.