The Celebrities Who Always Act Together

When you're buddies in Hollywood, you're buddies for life. Or at least, that's what it looks like thanks to these 30 celebrity duos who can't stop, won't stop working together on movies and TV shows. Part of the fun of following their careers is knowing that no matter what project one is working on, the other is sure to pop up. In fact, in most cases, it's because of their strong friendship that the movies and TV shows do so well. Just take Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: