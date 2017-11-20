How This Movie Will Help You Understand The Crown

“Everything exactly as it was before,” says Churchill, as he walks back into Parliament on the first episode of The Crown. After watching The Darkest Hour, you’ll see what Churchill means by “before." The movie takes place over the first four weeks of Churchill’s term as Prime Minister. France has just fallen to the Germans, and the entire British army is trapped on the beach at Dunkirk. Given this bleak, bleak outlook, Churchill has to determine whether to submit to peace talks — or if he, and the country, are prepared to fight until the death.