No, Taylor Swift Doesn't Support Donald Trump

Taylor Swift may not publicly talk about her political views, but that doesn't mean she secretly supports Donald Trump, claims her longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn in his interview with Vulture.
The director, who worked with the artist on music videos for songs like "Wildest Dreams," "Blank Space," and, more recently, "Look What You Made Me Do," and "...Ready For It?" has long had Swift's back. He recently stood up for the Reputation songstress when she was accused of copying Beyoncé's visuals from "Formation" for her "LWYMMD" video. Now, Kahn is letting the world know that, no, Swift does not secretly sport that MAGA hat photoshopped on her head in memes.
The Bodied director had previously defended Swift from claims that she was a white supremacist on Twitter, which he was also asked about in his Vulture interview. Kahn used the opportunity to clear the air about Swift's political views:
"Yeah, there’s this whole hullabaloo right now about Taylor supporting Trump — which she never has— and being accused of being a white supremacist."
Swift is notoriously silent on all matters of politics, famously not publicly taking a side during the 2016 presidential election. Her silence was juxtaposed with stars like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, who vocally supported Hillary Clinton over the one-time reality star. It was a choice that made many fans question Swift's political leanings, and others to be disappointed in a star who has been vocal on other issues, such as supporting survivors of sexual assault.
We won't know Swift's political affiliation until she expresses it publicly, but Kahn isn't the first of the star's friends to tell the world she did not vote for Trump. Todrick Hall, who appeared in the video for "Look What You Made Me Do," also claimed Swift did not support the former Home Alone 2 actor.
"They’re making this huge assumption, when Taylor has never to my knowledge come out and said anything about her being pro-Trump," Hall stated during his interview with Yahoo.
