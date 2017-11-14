We're Bringing A Photo Of Jason Momoa To Our Next Hair Appointment

On the surface, you might think that Jason Momoa and Gisele Bündchen have very little in common. One is a Hawaiian model-turned-actor of unbelievably large physical stature with rugged good looks and a Buddhist outlook; the other is a Brazilian supermodel and environmentalist who enjoys yoga, communing with nature, and not eating nightshades. See? Apples are to oranges as supermodels are to Conan the Barbarian.
But while there are many differences between the two, there is one thing that they share, aside from the obvious (which is, of course, their mutual choice in very attractive spouses): lush, enviable, naturally voluminous hair with the most perfect sun-kissed ombré.
And while Bündchen's glorious tone-on-tone gradient may have been the catalyst that launched thousands upon thousands of lookalikes, all bringing the exact same photo of the model riding a horse with her long waves flowing behind her to their hair salon, Momoa's most recent appearance at last night's Justice League premiere is proof that he's well on his way to beating the model at her own game. His roots are so dark, the very ends of his curls so pale, the transition so seamless all the way through...
It leaves us to wonder whether he, too, is a loyal client of celebrity colourist Harry Josh, who's responsible for just about every cool girl in Hollywood's perfectly-imperfect highlights. We suspect he's actually just a loyal client of the ultimate colourist, the one that's been in business for around 4.6 billion years: the sun. But if there is a peroxide-wielding hair pro behind it all, please stand up — and let us know when we can book our appointments.
