It's no secret that we love Jason Momoa over here at Refinery29. Not only is the hunky former Game of Thrones actor a total badass in every role he plays, but he's also over-the-top adorable around his wife, Lisa Bonet.
The couple, who wed in 2007, have never been shy about sharing their affection for one another and often post the sweetest messages on their Instagram pages. Seriously, who wouldn't melt over a birthday message from Khal Drogo?
While the Bonet-Momoa family spends time going on fun hikes, and exploring fun places like Barcelona, the Aquaman star has been incredibly busy lately on set and hasn't had as much downtime. So, when he had to film on his birthday, Bonet and their kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, took the party to him, People reports.
On Tuesday, Momoa and his loved ones celebrated his 38th birthday on Aquaman's Queensland, Australia set. Check out these party crashers.
"I have never been so surprised in my life," he captioned the photo of him and his family accompanied by what has to be the coolest Aquaman cake ever. "38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahaolo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors. It was an honor."
He also added the hashtags, #mindblown, #roots, #connected, and #mytribe.
If there's one thing we've learned about Momoa during his years in the spotlight, it's that he values his family more than anything else. In June, he posted a photo that showed him holding his kids' hands with a caption that begged for the local paparazzi to keep their distance.
"Thank god for all my blessings finally with my OHANA," he wrote. "Please please please, Australia paparazzi let me papa bear with my babies #drogoissleeping. Mahalo for the respect."
Look, we've seen this guy go into full rage mode for war. He's not messing around.
