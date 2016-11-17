Jason Momoa isn't on Game of Thrones anymore (or so we think!), but he knows that Khal Drogo had some of the show's most romantic lines. When wishing his wife Lisa Bonet happy birthday this week, the actor pulled out a Drogo classic, calling her the "moon of my life."
On Wednesday, Bonet turned 49. Momoa has been married to the Cosby Show alum since 2007, and the pair has two children together.
"Moon of my life Partner in crime," he wrote. "I fucking love u baby happy birthday Sad I'm not home."
On Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) often called each other "moon of my life" and "my sun and stars" in Dothraki. The phrases have become an iconic reference to their love on the show, which even withstood Drogo's death.
If it wasn't already official, Momoa and Bonet are definitely #relationshipgoals.
