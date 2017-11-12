While hosting Saturday Night Live, Tiffany Haddish made a point to showcase her infectious sense of humour. Haddish's comedic timing was a highlight in the episode. She admitted to doing something we all do when she talked about getting the most use out of an expensive dress by wearing it as many times as possible. "I spent a lot of money on this dress," Haddish shares. "You might see this dress in two sketches tonight." And we did.
Haddish's opening monologue mixed in relatable moments from her life with moments of transparency of the sort not often seen on the SNL stage. Where it can often feel like the host is grappling to find human ways to connect in their monologue, or, in the case of comedians, desperately searching for the biggest laugh, Haddish was relaxed and real. Hopefully the SNL writers room was taking note: This is what you get when you diversify. In the four decades of the show, the only other female, black comedian to host was Maya Rudolph.
The episode itself kept much of the discussion about the continuing deluge of sexual harassment and assault claims pretty light. Haddish was the most direct, summarising it for all of us when she took a crack at Louis C.K. by saying, "If you got your thing-thing out, and she got all her clothes on, you're wrong. You're in the wrong," she said to a big laugh as she made direct eye contact with the camera.
Larry David made a cameo appearance in a sketch about the Democratic National Committee poking fun at himself for the controversial and widely criticised joke about concentration camps he made during his opening monologue last week. The joke was met with a lot of negative feedback online, so no doubt, David and SNL wanted to take a moment to admit that it missed the mark.
Taylor Swift was the musical guest, performing "...Ready For It?" and "Call It What You Want" from her newly released album Reputation.
Click through for the sketches you need to see in Tiffany Haddish's first episode of SNL.