Can we get a scientific study on whether or not vocal prowess is genetic? Lorde and her sister, India Yelich, could be a great sample, because they're both showing off some impressive pipes in a celebratory post on their mom Sonja Yelich's Instagram account.
Sonja's a proud mom, proclaiming "nailed it with this one lol" before wishing India a happy birthday with a clip of her and sister Lorde belting out B.O.B. and Bruno Mars' duet, "Nothing on You." Judging by a few other details in the comments and hashtags, brother Jerry filmed the clip, making the entire performance a full-on family affair.
Hearing Lorde (real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor) sing is nothing new, but India's voice may be less familiar to fans. She's a budding vocalist, too, having released a few tracks on Soundcloud (including a cover of A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera's "Say Something" back in 2014. Since then, she's been busy with the not-so-small task of graduating from school, all while honing her acting chops and singing skills. It looks like she's set her sights on the entertainment industry, so everyone should be prepared for a double dose of talent from the Yelich-O'Connors.
In the video, India repeatedly tells her sister to knock off the vocal ad-libs. It's cute to see her snapping at her sister, since many fans know Lorde for her habit of tossing a few runs into her live performances. She's content to let India take centre stage, though. It's got all the charm of a singing-into-a-hairbrush montage from a movie or a pre-getting-ready clip...except for the fact that there's a Grammy-winning singer in the background.
There's no response from the singing sisters just yet, but like anyone reacting to a video their mom posts on social media, we're sure there's a hefty dose of embarrassment, Grammys or not.
