Take a break from awful news: what’s your story of meeting a famous person in the wild and they were as nice as you’d hoped?— Charles Clymer?️? (@cmclymer) November 10, 2017
if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out— BAKOAN (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017
Ryan Gosling brought me flowers when I was 9 mos pregnant bc he'd confused the date and time to meet for our intervw the day before. https://t.co/KKXZXxeT0X— Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) November 11, 2017
One time I tweeted @SarahKSilverman about being too broke to go to her show and was reading her book instead- she DMd me that she put me on the list for the show. My future wife and went to that show togeather. I hope she knows how much that meant to me, I cried with joy.— impatient mac&cheese (@ESL_teach) November 11, 2017
My friend wrote a poem about Emma Watson and her English teacher sent it to Emma (Emma used to attend our school). Whilst she was visiting the school again, she came into our biology class and took my friend out to thank her.— Ǝ meowtain girl E (@amyratcliffe123) November 10, 2017
Met Maya Angelou on a plane. She sang “My Name’s Maya” to my daughter, which she had watched endlessly on a Sesame Street video. A very sweet woman.— Glenn Rudh (@imrudh) November 11, 2017
When I was 13 I started my period for the first time next to LeAnn Rimes. We were in a public 2 stall bathroom. She heard a young girl panicking and asked what was wrong. After that grabbed me a tampon, explained how to use it, and kept everyone out until I finished. ❤️— Tayler Texas (@TaylerTexasPorn) November 11, 2017
I shared a bottle of red wine with Sir Ian McKellan and he laughed at my bad joke about christmas trees, then drew me a single line drawing of Gandalf smoking a pipe on a bar napkin. Best day of my life.— PhoeBewitched (@phoebelett) November 10, 2017
Also, I was a guard at the Met Gala and had to tell all the women guests to watch their step because there was a bumpy bit of carpeting up ahead. Kristen Stewart stopped walking when I told her and said, "I really appreciate the heads up. Thank you so much." She was so nice!— Cathy Messier (@cathytown) November 10, 2017
David Beckham. Direct eye contact & makes you feel like you're the only person he's listening to in a crowd. He acknowledges everyone. Seems to genuinely ❤️people.— Sara Toussaint (@SaraToussaint) November 11, 2017
I met Julia Roberts at the Barnes and Noble bookstore on Union Square in NYC. She was very polite and has a real-life extraordinary smile. We were both shopping for Valentine’s Day cards.— (((David Lytle))) (@davitydave) November 11, 2017
Mine is George Clooney. 2012. He’d been detained for protesting in DC. I told him to keep fighting. He took the selfie! pic.twitter.com/DiibiSMUbv— Michelle Coyle (@mcoyed) November 10, 2017
We got lost in California and ended up stopping a bearded guy on a bike for directions...it was Robin Williams. He was super helpful and friendly.— DWJ (@callmedwj) November 10, 2017
Met @bellahadid on vacation 2 years ago, not only kind to me, but was so nice to my then 10 year old son. Genuinely wonderful. pic.twitter.com/LtewWGNjGU— Al Kirton (@albertkirtonjr) November 11, 2017
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017
Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017