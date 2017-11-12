Because Not All Celebs Are Bad, Stories Of Awesome Celeb Encounters Are Going Viral

Sarah Midkiff
With the deluge of disheartening stories about celebrities coming out, these viral Twitter threads remind us of all the nice celebrities out there. Everyone loves a good celebrity spotting story. Commentors shared their stories, some short and sweet, others truly one-of-a-kind. The common thread in each was that there are countless celebrities who go out of their way to be kind to fans and anyone they come across.
"Take a break from the awful news," one began. "What's your story of meeting a famous person in the wild and they were as nice as you'd hoped?" Many of us have fantasised about what it would be like to meet an actor or musician we admire. Often, in the back of our head we wonder, if it were to really happen, would they be as lovely as we made them out to be in our mind? It turns out, quite a few truly are.
The other asked for "nice allegations" against celebrities. In the onslaught of sexual harassment and assault allegations that add up every day in our news feeds, it is important to remind ourselves of positive things that happen, too.
A few people shared stories of how a celebrity went out of their way to do something kind such as tickets to their show or taking a fan out to lunch. It's moments like these that you would remember forever. Many of them show just how much each celebrity truly appreciates their fans.
Many moments shared on the thread were about fleeting but memorable moments where a celebrity went out of their way to be polite or express their gratitude. A small act of kindness goes a long way, celebrity or not.
Others shared stories of moments where they came across celebrities in the most unlikely places.
Actress Mara Wilson got in on the "nice allegations" sharing a couple stories of her own from being a child actor and growing up in the industry.
All these stories serve as a bright spot in a currently dark time for the entertainment industry. With bad news coming out, it's nice to be reminded of some of the people who make the industry great.
